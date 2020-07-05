





It made new appointments and redeployments at the corporation and confirmed the resignation of NNPC’s Chief Operating Officer, Ventures and New Business Directorate, Roland Ewubare.Announcing the changes at the corporation in a statement issued on Sunday by the Group General Manager, Public Affairs Division, NNPC, Kennie Obateru, the oil firm said the move would reposition the corporation for greater efficiency.It said the Group General Manager, Crude Oil Marketing Division, Adokiye Tombomieye, was appointed the new Chief Operating Officer, Upstream.The Managing Director Nigerian Gas Marketing Company, Mohammed Abdulkabir Ahmed, was appointed the new Chief Operating Officer, Corporate Services, following the retirement of Farouk Garba Sa’id last week.The change witnessed the redeployment of Adeyemi Adetunji, the Chief Operating Officer, Upstream, to the Ventures and Business Development Directorate as COO, a position left by Mr. Roland Ewubare, who resigned last week.The top-level staff movement also affected Billy Okoye, who was redeployed from the NNPC Retail Limited, as Managing Director, to replace Tombomieye as the Group General Manager, Crude Oil Marketing Division.Elizabeth Aliyuda, the General Manager, Sales and Marketing, NNPC Retail Limited, takes over from Okoye as Managing Director.Similarly, Usman Farouk, Executive Director Asset Management and Technical Services at the NGMC took over from Ahmed as Managing Director.The corporation said the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.) had accepted the resignation of Ewubare, while the retirement of the Sa’id had also received the President’s approval.The President thanked the two former COOs for their meritorious service to the corporation.The Group Managing Director, NNPC, Mele Kyari, said the new appointments would enable the corporation live up to the expectation of its shareholders.He said it would give impetus to the ongoing restructuring within the corporation, which, according to him, was in line with the corporate vision of transparency, accountability and performance excellence.