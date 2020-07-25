The Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo on Saturday reacted to concerns raised by Nigerians over the increment of courier and logistics license fees by the Nigerian Postal Services, NIPOST.





Osinbajo assured Nigerians that the proposed fees by NIPOST would be reviewed.





The Vice President also disclosed that the Minister for Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami was already taking steps to address the issue.







Osinbajo, who stated this through his spokesman, Laolu Akande, assured that the matter would be resolved in “good time.”





In a tweet, Akande wrote: “We have just become aware of the recent increase in courier and logistics license fees by NIPOST, and the concerns generated. The Minister for Communications and Digital Economy is already taking active steps: those fees would be reviewed and this matter “ll be resolved in good time.”

We have just become aware of the recent increase in courier & logistics license fees by NIPOST, & the concerns generated. The Minister for Communications & Digital Economy is already taking active steps: those fees would be reviewed and this matter "ll be resolved in good time. — Laolu Akande (@akandeoj) July 25, 2020

This comes after Isa Ali Pantami, the minister of communications and digital economy, denied giving approval for the licence fees to be increased.





Osinbajo heads the presidential enabling business council that was set up to remove bureaucratic constraints to doing business in Nigeria and make it an easier place to start and grow a business.

The committee comprises 10 ministers, the head of civil service of the federation, governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, representatives from Lagos & Kano state governments, the national assembly and the private sector.





In a recent statement, NIPOST said small and medium enterprises will pay N250,000 as licence fees before their dispatch riders will be allowed to operate.





Regional and national courier companies would be required to pay N5 million and N10 million respectively.











The businesses are also required to pay 40 percent of the licence fees as annual renewal fees.