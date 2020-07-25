



The Lawmaker representing Egbeda/Ona Ara federal constituency in the House of Representatives, Akin Alabi has declared that he will lead a protest on behalf of Courier Services against the new licence charges announced by the Nigerian Postal Services (NIPOST).





The lawmaker questioned the dual mandates of NIPOST as a regulator and player in the same industry.





It would be recalled that NIPOST on Friday announced a new set of regulations and license fees.





According to the new regulation, international courier are to pay N20m for a new licence and N8m annually, and companies providing national services are to pay N10m for licence and N4m annually for renewal.





Regional companies are to pay N5m for licence and N2m annually, while firms that operate within states will pay N2m while the renewal cost is N800, 000.





Courier firms operating with municipalities are to pay N1m for licence and N400,000 annually. Also, Small and Medium Enterprises, will pay N250,000 while the annual renewal of the licence is N100,000.









Alabi in a Twitter thread called on Pantami to reverse the order by NIPOST, and encouraged the operators to sustain the protest against what he called “draconian move.”





“My dear courier operators. Although this massive protest is important and timely, the real work is still ahead of you. You need to approach the courts to determine who regulates you. Also, if you want to work on any act, like the NIPOST act, please let me know.





“I am more than willing to lead that on your behalf at the House of Representatives. However, you must be the ones to tell me what you want as you are the practitioner. Once we have determined who regulates you, you must continually engage the regulators.”





“Dear Minister @DrIsaPantami. Section 45 of the Nigeria Postal Services Act states clearly that the power to grant courier license resides with the minister of communications. You owe it to Nigerians to halt this draconian move right now.”





