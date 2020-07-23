





Nigeria’s death toll from COVID-19 reached 813 on Wednesday, as 543 new cases were reported by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.Eight more people died in the last 24 hours as 22,529 are hospitalised countrywide.In the new cases, Lagos reported 180, the highest, taking its caseload to 13,806.The Federal Capital Territory of Abuja reported 86 cases.Its overall caseload is now 3,297, the second highest after Lagos.Kaduna logged 56 cases, Edo 47, Ondo 37 and Kwara 35.There was no case recorded for Ekiti state.Its governor, Kayode Fayemi declared on Wednesday that his fourth test for the virus, was positive.Here is the breakdown for all the states:Lagos-180FCT-86Kaduna-56Edo-47Ondo-37Kwara-35Ogun-19Rivers-19Kano-17Ebonyi-16Enugu-16Delta-7Bayelsa-4Bauchi-3Abia-138,344 confirmed15,815 discharged813 deaths