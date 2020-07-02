





The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) made this known on Wednesday night via its Twitter handle.Nigeria on Wednesday night, recorded 790 new cases of COVID-19 with the total number of discharged patients as 10,152.In the past weeks, the number of infections and deaths in the country have increased.Although the COVID-19 cases continue to rise, Nigeria on Monday further reopened its economy as it lifted the ban on interstate travels and opened its airports for domestic flights.