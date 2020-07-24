





The opposition leader said this at a media briefing at the party’s National Secretariat, Abuja on Friday.At the press briefing tagged, ‘Nigeria a free fall as corruption, Insecurity engulfs our nation,’ the PDP chairman said it was now evident that the Buhari government has run out of propaganda with regards to the worsening security situation in Nigeria.He noted that the recent decision of over 300 soldiers to resign from service and the call by the National Assembly for the service chiefs to resign has put a lie to the “press statement” victories of Boko Haram elements.Secondus said the monumental fraud in the NDDC and other agencies of government under the watch of the current regime gives credence to the Transparency International report listing Nigeria among the most corrupt nations of the world.