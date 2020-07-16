Nigeria in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) says citizens living abroad were the country’s “greatest assets”.





NiDCOM Chairman, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, made the declaration which is expected to trigger backlash.





NAN reports that her comment was contained in a statement by Gabriel Odu, the commission’s spokesman.





Dabiri-Erewa spoke when Nigerian Association of Pharmacists and Pharmaceutical Scientists in the Americas (NAPPSA) presented items to the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in Abuja.





The NiDCOM chief said the association always responds to demands from Nigeria.





She was quoted as saying it did not matter what part of the country diasporas come from because “home is the best.”





NCDC Director-General, NCDC, Chikwe Ihekweazu, said a country would be considered great when its citizens come together to work for the common good.





