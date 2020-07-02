The Nigerian police has denied detaining Seyitan Babatayo, the lady who accused singer, D'banj, of rape.





A police source who spoke to Vanguard, said D’banj reported on three separate occasions at FCID for interrogation and statement, while Seyitan repeatedly refused to show up. Her alleged non-appearance led to the prompt dispatch of officers by the Force CID to Lagos, to invite her for written statement and interrogation on the alleged rape incident.





The police source insisted that there might be a mix up by the legal representative of Seyitan over claims of being arrested and detained by Police operatives at Ikeja in Lagos for 24 hours.





The security official insisted that the alleged rape victim was only invited to give her written statement and also to be interrogated as it was necessary for her to come forward to give a statement to back up her accusation.





