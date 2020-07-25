





They include 14 foreign nationals from Cameroon, Chad and Niger.The Coordinator, Operation Safe Corridor, Major General Bamidele Shafa made the announcement on Saturday.The former fighters were freed at the DRR Camp in Mallam Sidi, Gombe State.General Shafa said on arrival at the camp, “the clients went through documentation processes to obtain vital background information and were subjected to comprehensive medical screening to determine their health status”.The military officer disclosed that their DNA samples were also collected and biometrics captured by the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) for future references.“The background information serves as a guide for the experts, Local Treatment Team (LTT) to properly place the clients for treatment therapies and vocational training.”He added that LTT are specialised experts in various fields of deradicalisation and rehabilitation therapies drawn from the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCS).