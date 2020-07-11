





The medical doctors were going to the UK for recruitment at NES Healthcare.A letter from the recruitment director currently in circulation shows that the medical doctors had visa waiver letters arranged by the NES Healthcare Recruitment Director.A message on the firm’s site says: “For over 20 years, NES has been a leading name in the provision of Resident Medical Officer (RMO) services at independent hospitals in the UK. We now work with over 150 private hospitals and clinics across the country.”Meanwhile, the letter from the Director to the Nigerian medical doctors read: “I am the Recruitment Director with NES Healthcare and I will like to inform you of an important update.“As you are aware, the TLSContact Visa centres are currently closed and there is no guardiance as to when they will be reopening. In addition, we are aware that there are no immediate plans to reopen Nigeria’s airspace to international commercial flights.“We have therefore been in discussion with UKVI (UK Visa and Immigration) about a potential solution that would allow you to travel to the UK”.“With their agreement, we will issue you a visa waiver letter— this will enable you to travel to the UK and then apply for a visa once you are here.“We are also planning to arrange for a private charter flight to the UK, leaving from Lagos w/c 6th July (exact date to be confirmed but this will most likely be 10th or 11th July.“The cost of the flight will be heavily subsidised by NES Healthcare so we will only ask for a contribution of £500 towards this.“To put this into action, I do need the following confirmation from you by 9a.m. tomorrow morning ( June 19):“You are able to join the flight leaving from Lagos w/c 6th July. You understand that you will contribute £ 500 towards the cost of the flight.“The UK address that you will be staying at UK (this will be the address that we will use for your visa.)”.Recall the Nigeria Immigration Service, Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos command on Friday refused departure of 58 Nigerian doctors, who attempted travelling aboard a UK-bound aircraft flight number ENT 550, registration number SP-ES, that flew in from London.Fifty-six of the doctors had no visa for entry to the United Kingdom, while only two had visas.According to DCI Sunday James, Service Public Relations Officer, NIS, the “58 medical doctors were refused departure in line with Section 31 subsection 2a and b, on powers conferred on the Comptroller General of Nigeria Immigration Service by the Immigration Act 2015, to prohibit departure of any person under the conditions stated in the Act.”