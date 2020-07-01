



The President, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Samson Ayokunle and the Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar, have called for a 3-day nationwide fasting and prayers.





Ayokunle and Abubakar are the co-leaders of the Nigerian Inter-Religious Council (NIREC)





The dates for the prayers are Friday, July 3 to Sunday July 5, 2020.





This was contained in a statement on Wednesday by Joseph Daramola, CAN General Secretary.









He recalled that since April 30, 2020, NIREC has been calling on Christians and Muslims to join the national online weekly prayer in collaboration with the Office of the Secretary to Government of the Federation (OSGF) and stakeholders.





The official expressed NIREC’s appreciation of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, relevant agencies and health workers, for their efforts at curtailing the spread of the virus.





“The Muslims will begin on Friday, July 3, 2020 with prayers at the Abuja National Mosque. Christians will end the prayers on Sunday July 5, 2020 at the National Christian Centre, Abuja at 3:00pm.





“Selected Christian leaders have been invited to participate in this all-important programme.





These prayers will respect social distancing,” the statement added.





NIREC urged all Nigerians to continue to observe all preventive measures in order to defeat the pandemic.





