



The Nigerian Army has spoken on the Boko Haram attack on Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum.





The incident occurred in Baga on Wednesday.





Army Spokesman, Sagir Musa, in a statement on Thursday, said earlier, Zulum visited Commander 19 Brigade at the Nigerian Army Super Camp where he was briefed on the security situation.





Musa noted that details of the incident were still “sketchy”.

He announced that investigation has commenced while efforts are ongoing to comb the area, “with a view to track down and deal decisively with the attackers.”





The official described the onslaught as an isolated one.





The Army claimed that normalcy had been restored in Baga, “With socio-economic activities picking up.”





The statement assured Nigerians that the incident be interrogated to forestall future reoccurrence.





Musa said the military will continue to discharge its responsibilities professionally and respect fundamental human rights.





The people of Baga and Borno were enjoined to continue to provide credible information to security agencies.





