



Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lt. Gen. TY Buratai has approved the reposting of senior Nigerian Army officers.





The Army called it a routine exercise for greater professional effectiveness and efficiency.





Although, it was observed that this coincided with Buratai’s fifth year in office.





On July 13, 2015, President Muhammadu Buhari appointed him and other Service Chiefs.





They were Maj. Gen. Abayomi Olonishakin – Chief of Defence Staff; Rear Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas – Chief of Naval Staff, and Air Vice Marshal Sadique Abubakar – Chief of Air Staff.





The new Army appointments and postings as follows:





Major General LE Irabor from Defence Headquarters (DHQ) Abuja, Department of Training and Operations, to Training and Doctrine Command Minna as Commander; Major General FO Agugo from 6 Division NA Port Harcourt to Headquarters NA Signal Corps Apapa Lagos as Corps Commander Signals; Major General M Mohammed from Headquarters NA Signal Corps Apapa Lagos to Office of the COAS as Special Adviser, Nigerian Army University Biu; Major General AM Dikko from Administrative Staff College of Nigerian Badagry Lagos to NA Training Centre Kontagora as Commander; Major General US Yakubu from NA Corps of Artillery Kontagora to Army Headquarters, Abuja (AHQ) as Chief of Administration (Army); Major General BO Sawyer from AHQ Department of Policy and Plans to NA Armour School Bauchi as Commandant; Major General IO Uzamere from NA College of Logistics Lagos to AHQ Abuja Department of Logistics as Chief of Logistics (Army).





Others are Major General JO Irefin from Headquarters 81 Division Lagos to Headquarters 6 Division Port Harcourt as General Officer Commanding (GOC); Major General JO Akomolafe is now redeployed from Headquarters NA Armour Corps Bauchi to DHQ Abuja as Chief of Defence Standards and Evaluation; Major General CO Ude from NA Resource Centre Abuja to Defence Headquarters as Chief of Defence Training and Operations; Major General HR Momoh from Defence Space Administration Abuja to AHQ Department of Policy and Plans as Deputy Chief of Policy and Plans/Director Special Duties; Major General AT Hamman from DHQ to AHQ Garrison as Commander; Major General OA Akinyemi from Administrative Staff College of Nigeria to Nigerian Armed Forces Resettlement Centre Oshodi Lagos as Deputy Commandant.





Major General MH Magaji has been redeployed from NA Amour School to Headquarters NA Armour Corps as Commander; Major General MA Masanawa from Defence Headquarters to NA Ordinance School Lagos as Commandant; Major General JI Unuigbe from AHQ Department of Logistics to DHQ as Chief of Defence Logistics; Major General JGK Myam the erstwhile Commander AHQ Garrison Abuja is now the Commander NA Corps of Artillery; Major General GA Umelo has been redeployed from AHQ Department of Training and Operations to Headquarters 81 Division as General Officer Commanding; Major General SE Udounwa from AHQ Department of Policy and Plans to Army War College Abuja as Commandant; Major General MO Enendu from Nigerian Armed Forces Resettlement Centre to NA College of Logistics as Commandant; Major General GS Abdullahi from DHQ to Land Forces Simulation Centre Nigeria as Director General.





Major General BN Salami from NA School of Supply and Transport heads to Headquarters NA Corps of Supply and Transport as Commander; Major General FO Omoigui from AHQ Department of Training and Operations to Headquarters Theatre Command Operation LAFIYA DOLE Maiduguri as Deputy Theater Commander; Major General IO Ehiorobo from NA School of Electrical and Mechanical Engineering to Headquarters NA Electrical and Mechanical Engineers as Commander; Major General KI Mukhtar from AHQ Department of Army Administration is now the Commandant Depot NA Zaria; Major General C Ofoche, Commandant Army War College Nigeria has been redeployed to AHQ Department of Policy and Plans as Director of Plans; Major General AB Ibrahim from AHQ Department of Training and Operations to Defence Space Administration is now Director Support Services.





Brigadier General IO Adewa is to remain in NA Properties Limited as Acting General Managing Director; Brigadier General KA Kazir has been posted from Headquarters NA Engineers to Headquarters 43 Engineers Brigade as Commander; Brigadier General MU Abdullahi from NA Intelligence and Cyber Warfare School to 58 Signal Brigade as Commander; Brigadier General MB Dala from NA Resource Centre to Headquarters Training and Doctrine Command Minna as Director Exams, Brigadier General BR Sinjen has been redeployed from Headquarters NA Corps of Artillery to AHQ Department of Training and Operations as Acting Director of Operations; Brigadier General SI Igbinomwanhia from 7 Division Garrison Maiduguri to AHQ Department of Training and Operations as Acting Director Campaign Plan; Brigadier General HG Tafida from AHQ Department of Logistics to NA School of Electrical and Mechanical Engineering as Acting Commandant; Brigadier General AO Arogbofa from 102 Division Equipment Support to AHQ Department of Logistics as Acting Director Equipment Maintenance; Brigadier General EC Lot from Land Forces Simulation Centre Nigeria to Headquarters 52 Signal Brigade as Commander.





Colonel B Sarki from Defence Intelligence College to 6 Military Intelligence Brigade as Acting Commander; Colonel KO Ogunsoya from DHQ to Headquarters Directorate of Army Public Relations as Chief of Staff; Colonel TO Antigha from Headquarters Multinational Joint Task Force Ndjamena to Defence Headquarters as Acting Executive Director Armed Forces Radio; Colonel MM Dole from Headquarters Directorate of Army Public Relations to Headquarters Multinational Joint Task Force Ndjamena as Military Public Information Officer; Colonel AF Maimagani is to remain in Headquarters Directorate of Chaplain Services (Roman Catholic) as Acting Director Chaplain.





The appointment and postings take effect from 20 July 2020.





Buratai wished the officers well in their respective appointments.





He enjoined them to take their new responsibilities seriously and discharge duties with utmost loyalty to Nigeria and the Army.









