



The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has explained the circumstances that led to the death of the country’s first female combat helicopter pilot, Flying Officer Tolulope Arotile.





The Air Force on Tuesday confirmed Arotile’s death, claiming she died in an accident within the NAF base in Kaduna.





However, in a detailed release by the NAF’s Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, the late young officer was killed by a reversing car.





“Flying Officer Arotile died on 14 July 2020 at the age of 24, when she was inadvertently hit by the reversing vehicle of an excited former Air Force Secondary School classmate while trying to greet her,” Air Commodore Daramola’s statement read in part.





According to him, Flying Officer Arotile made significant and outstanding contributions to the war against terrorism, armed banditry and other forms of criminality in Nigeria, flying several combat missions.





