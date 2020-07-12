The Nigerian Air Force, NAF, has announced a date for its 2020 Trades/Non-Trades Men and Women recruitment exercise.





NAF said that the recruitment exercise would commence from July 24 to August 21.





Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, NAF’s Director of Public Relations and Information, made this known in a statement in Abuja on Friday.





Daramola also reiterated that its recruitment process is “Free of Charge” and is being executed in an equitable and transparent manner.





According to him, information reaching the NAF indicated that some unscrupulous individuals had established fraudulent Facebook and WhatsApp groups.





The statement read in part: “The NAF wishes to reiterate that the entire NAF Recruitment process is completely FREE OF CHARGE and executed in an equitable and transparent manner.





“Interested applicants, who meet the requirements published in the July 10, 2020 editions of the Nation and Daily Trust Newspapers as well as on all NAF official social media handles, are to apply online at the NAF official website, www.airforce.mil.ng, from July 24 to Aug.21.





“Applicants are NOT required to pay money to anyone for any purpose throughout the process.





“Accordingly, the general public, and especially applicants, are strongly advised “NOT” to join any WhatsApp, Facebook or indeed any other social media groups and have no dealings with anyone demanding money as a guarantee for recruitment into the Service.





“As no applicant is required to make any payments to any individuals or bank accounts at any point during the recruitment process.”





