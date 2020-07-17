 BREAKING: Nigeria records 595 new Covid-19 cases, total now 34,854 | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
BREAKING: Nigeria records 595 new Covid-19 cases, total now 34,854

Friday, July 17, 2020 0
Nigeria on Thursday night recorded 595 new cases of COVID-19

According to a tweet from Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the total number of cases so far in Nigeria is now 34,894.

The NCDC further revealed that 769 people have died from the virus, with 14,292  patients discharged.

A beak-down state by state of the infected on Thursday night is as follows:


Lagos-156 Ondo-95 Rivers-53 Abia-43 Oyo-38 Enugu-29 Edo-24 FCT-23 Kaduna-20 Akwa Ibom-17 Anambra-17 Osun-17 Ogun-14 Kano-13 Imo-11 Delta-6 Ekiti-5 Gombe-4 Plateau-4 Cross River-2 Adamawa-1 Bauchi-1 Jigawa-1 Yobe-1




