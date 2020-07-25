Nigeria has reported 591 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 39,000.
This is according to the latest figures released on Friday night in a tweet by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).
The data from the NCDC further showed that the latest COVID-19 infections were reported in 16 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
Unlike previous cases, Oyo State overtook Lagos with a record 191 new infections, thus exceeding that of the Federal Capital Territory.
While Lagos came second on the list with 168 cases, the FCT recorded 61 cases.
Giving a breakdown of the figures, the health agency noted that states with new infections include Ondo – 29, Osun – 26, Ebonyi – 24, Edo – 23, Ogun – 14, Rivers – 13, Akwa Ibom – 12 and Kaduna – 10.
States with fewer cases include Katsina – 6, Borno – 4, Ekiti, Delta and Imo each having 3 cases and Niger – 1.
The country has been able to successfully discharge a total of 16,559 persons who have recovered from the virus.
While the total number of confirmed cases is 39,539, 845 persons have unfortunately died from the disease.
591 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;— NCDC (@NCDCgov) July 24, 2020
Oyo-191
Lagos-168
FCT-61
Ondo-29
Osun-26
Ebonyi-24
Edo-23
Ogun-14
Rivers-13
Akwa Ibom-12
Kaduna-10
Katsina-6
Borno-4
Ekiti-3
Delta-3
Imo-3
Niger-1
39,539 confirmed
16,559 discharged
845 deaths pic.twitter.com/6ShOHoggtS
