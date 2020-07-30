Nigeria has recorded 404 new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing its total infections to 42, 208.
This is according to the nation’s top disease control agency.
In a tweet on Wednesday night, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) noted that eight more persons have died from the virus as recovery numbers hit 19,004.
Lagos, the nation’s COVID-19 regional epicentre, reported 106 new cases, while the FCT reported 54.
Other states with new cases include Rivers – 48, Plateau – 40, Edo – 29, Enugu – 20, Oyo – 20, Kano – 18, Ondo – 15, Ogun – 10, Ebonyi – 9, Ekiti – 8, Kaduna – 6, Cross River – 5, Kwara – 4, Anambra and Delta – 3, Imo and Nasarawa – 2 and Borno – 1.
404 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;— NCDC (@NCDCgov) July 29, 2020
Lagos-106
FCT-54
Rivers-48
Plateau-40
Edo-29
Enugu-21
Oyo-20
Kano-18
Ondo-15
Ogun-10
Ebonyi-9
Ekiti-8
Kaduna-6
Cross River-5
Kwara-4
Anambra-3
Delta-3
Imo-2
Nasarawa-2
Borno-1
42,208 confirmed
19,004 discharged
873 deaths pic.twitter.com/oLz97Rc5zO
Click to signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday
Advertise on NigerianEye.com to reach thousands of our daily
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.