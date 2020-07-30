 BREAKING: Nigeria records 404 new covid-19 cases, total infections exceed 42,000 | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
Thursday, July 30, 2020
Nigeria has recorded 404 new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing its total infections to 42, 208.

This is according to the nation’s top disease control agency.

In a tweet on Wednesday night, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) noted that eight more persons have died from the virus as recovery numbers hit 19,004.

Lagos, the nation’s COVID-19 regional epicentre, reported 106 new cases, while the FCT reported 54.


Other states with new cases include Rivers – 48, Plateau – 40, Edo – 29, Enugu – 20, Oyo – 20, Kano – 18, Ondo – 15, Ogun – 10, Ebonyi – 9, Ekiti – 8, Kaduna – 6, Cross River – 5, Kwara – 4, Anambra and Delta – 3, Imo and Nasarawa – 2 and Borno – 1.




