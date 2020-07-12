The federal government has postponed the evacuation flight to Nigeria from the United Kingdom.





Initially scheduled for July 13 from London Heathrow, the new date and location are July 14 and Gatwick Airport.





Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, made this known on Twitter.





He explained that flight was rescheduled due to landing clearance issues.





Onyeama told all prospective evacuees that have been issued tickets for the Air Peace flights to take note.





“Due to landing clearance issues, the flights have been rescheduled to depart on Tuesday, July 14, at 10.00 a.m. from Gatwick Airport.”





He added that Air Peace has contracted Air Partner to operate the flight on its behalf and any other information will be communicated directly to the passengers.





Nigeria thanked Air Peace “for ensuring that our stranded nationals in the UK return home safely.”





