



The Inspector-General of Police (I-G), Mr. Mohammed Adamu has reacted to a video in circulation showing a security officer assaulting a citizen.





The Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), Mr Frank Mba in a statement on Monday in Abuja said the incident did not happen in Nigeria.





According to him, the maltreatment meted on the man in the video by security agencies is a clear violation of his rights and freedom.





In the video, a security officer was seen stamping his feet on the neck and head of a man lying helplessly on the floor.

Adamu stressed that the force had fact-checked and discovered that the incident did not take place anywhere or at any time in Nigeria.





“A critical look at the video shows that the vehicles on the scene are neither common vehicles used in Nigeria nor are the number plates of Nigerian pattern.





“The man in uniform looks like a private security guard that can be found anywhere; he is certainly not personnel of the Nigeria Police Force.





“Also, the background language in the video is not any of the known Nigerian languages,” the statement added.





Adamu called on Nigerians to disregard the video, adding that it was clear mischief to taint the image of security agencies in Nigeria.





