Friday, July 31, 2020
President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday warned against the vandalization of oil pipelines in the Niger Delta and oil-producing areas which often results in environmental pollution.

He spoke shortly after performing his Eid prayer at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

A statement forwarded  by his spokesman, Garba Shehu quoted Buhari as saying: “Those who are blowing pipelines and interfering with the production of petroleum products are hurting their people more than the rest of Nigerians because majority of their people are fishermen, fisherwomen and farmers.

“Now if they pollute the land and the waters, the fish goes into the deeper sea where the people cannot go and they cannot grow anything. They are hurting their immediate communities more than any other thing.”


He also decried the wastage of the resources earmarked for the betterment of the lives of the people of the Niger Delta.

Lamenting that corruption has been unhelpful in the area of developing the Niger Delta region, Buhari said, “if you recall there is the 13 per cent derivation.”




