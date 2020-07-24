Chuks Akunna, former chief press secretary to Chris Ngige, says the ex-governor of Anambra state, begged Bola Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos, for an armoured car in 2004.





Ngige, who was governor between 2003 and 2006, is currently the minister of labour and employment.





In a Twitter post, Akunn said the incident happened when his former boss visited Tinubu.





He said it was the car gift that prompted Ngige to later acquire another armoured vehicle.

“In ’04, visiting Asiwaju Tinubu in Lagos, my boss Gov Ngige spotted this car. “Bola, pls dash me. I want to use it in Abuja”. “Ah ah! Ngige, this is old nah”, replied Asiwaju. “I don’t mind. Anambra is poor. I’ll manage it”. Surprised to hear Onwa deriding his benefactor,” he said.





“Did you know how the G-wagon came about? The Lagos trip happened after we literally begged him to buy it. The beast Tinubu gifted him was moved to Abuja. That was Ngige’s “Abuja vehicle” until the CoA removed him in March ’06.





“His official car was a Peugeot 406. After the March 3, ’04, attack on Gov Akume’s convoy, in which an ex-Nig Airways MD Andrew Agom, was killed, my boss agreed to buy the armoured G-Class. It was after the purchase he fell in love with armoured cars. Jagaban’s gift was armoured.”

On Tuesday, while appearing before house of representatives ad hoc committee investigating the suspension of the management of Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF), Ngige had caused a mild drama when he told members of house that he’s older than all of them, and referred to James Faleke, member representing Ikeja federal constituency, as a “small boy”.





The minister said he is of the same age bracket with Tinubu, a national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who is seen as Faleke’s political benefactor.





