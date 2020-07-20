A member of the House of Representatives Committee on Niger Delta Development Commission has accused the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio of misleading the committee.





Honourable Thomas Ereyi-Tobi, who is presiding over the hearing, accused Akpabio of lying under oath while testifying before the panel.





According to Ereyi-Tobi, “I have listened attentively through all your submissions, but I just want to tell you one thing, you came here to mislead the parliament, and you are under oath. That is what you have done deliberately.





“You decided to just come here and mislead the parliament. I want to put it to you that your submission and all the annexures, 8,9,10 and 11 are misleading.

“Before then, you said you have no link of any contract between yourself and NDDC, your job is just to supervise, but correspondences show you have been approving forensic audits and contracts.”





The House of Representatives is currently investigating the NDDC over alleged fraud, mismanagement of funds among others.





Akpabio appeared before the House of Representative Committee which is investigating the alleged misappropriation of funds in the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC.





Recall that the committee had on Friday summoned Akpabio, following allegations levelled against him by the former Managing Director of the NDDC, Joy Nunieh.





The House Committee is investigating alleged mismanagement of funds by the current NDDC’s Interim Management Committee (IMC).





Nunieh had accused Akpabio of fraud, padding, sexual harassment, among others.





However, Akpabio has ordered his lawyer to commence legal actions against Nunieh over the said allegations.





