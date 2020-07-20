



Reno Omokri, former aide to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan has described the video of the acting Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Kemebradikumo Pondei where he fainted during his appearance before the House of Representatives Committee as fake.





Pondei slumped while being grilled by members of the committee led by Thomas Ereyitomi over alleged financial mismanagement of the NDDC.





The acting MD was noticed to have fainted while one of the committee members was talking, which eventually disrupted the sitting as efforts were made to revive him.





Reacting, Omokri said that the drama displayed by Pondei shows that President Buhari’s administration is corrupt.

According to him, from the video making the rounds, Pondei raised his hand at some point.





The former presidential Spokesman mocking Pundei, said his drama looked like he was auditioning for Big Brother Naija, BBNaija.





Omokri on his Twitter page wrote: “Did the MD of the NDDC really faint? I doubt it. Watch as he used his hand to hold the guy trying to resuscitate him. Someone who ‘fainted’ doesn’t do that.





“Maybe the NDDC MD was auditioning for #BBNaija? I‘m a long-distance runner. I have seen people faint. No one faints and then puts up his hand to stop the person resuscitating him.





“When I said “under General @MBuhari corruption is official”, this is what I meant!”





