Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has described the besieged of the residence of Joy Nunieh, a former Acting Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) by the Nigeria Police operatives as ‘cowardly and shameful’.





He also hailed Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike for moving Nunieh out of her residence to Government House Port Harcourt.





Nunieh was due to appear before a Senate panel in Abuja, today.





The upper legislative chamber is investigating the alleged misuse of N40 billion NDDC funds by the Interim Management Committee (IMC).





Nunieh and Godswill Akpabio, Niger Delta Minister, have been engaged in a shouting match over the crisis rocking the NDCC.





Reacting to the development, Fani-Kayode in a tweet on his official Twitter page, said: “Sending armed policemen to raid Joy Nunieh’s home at 4.00 am in the morning, putting her under house arrest & blocking her from leaving her house as she was scheduled to leave for the airport to travel to Abuja & testify before the Senate this morning is cowardly & shameful.





“Gov. Wike saved Joy Nunieh’s life today. The police raid on her house at 4.00 am was illegal & was NOT backed by a warrant or authorized by the I-G. It was simply an attempt to abduct & possibly kill her. Wike arrived on the scene, broke the siege & saved her life. I commend him.”





