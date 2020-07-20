



The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, has pointed out the major factor responsible for the ‘woes’ of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC.





Akpabio explained that lack of proper supervision was responsible for the ‘woes’ of NDDC, adding that there was a need for the inclusion of the Niger Delta Affairs Minister into the Presidential Monitoring Committee for effective monitoring and supervision of the Commission.





He made the disclosure while answering questions at the ongoing probe by the House of Representatives committee, when he was being queried for being almost in charge of the entire supervision and monitoring of the commission.





But according to Akpabi, “Lack of proper supervision was responsible for the woes of NDDC.





“There is need for the inclusion of the Niger Delta Affairs Minister into the Presidential Monitoring Committee for effective monitoring and supervision of the Commission.”





The House of Representatives is currently investigating NDDC over alleged fraud, mismanagement of funds, among others.





Akpabio appeared before Committee on Monday.





Recall that the committee had on Friday summoned Akpabio, following allegations levelled against him by the former Managing Director of the NDDC, Joy Nunieh.





The House Committee is investigating alleged mismanagement of funds by the current NDDC’s Interim Management Committee (IMC).





Nunieh had accused Akpabio of fraud, padding, sexual harassment, among others.





However, Akpabio has ordered his lawyer to commence legal actions against Nunieh over the said allegations.





The former Governor of Akwa Ibom had described Nunieh’s claims against him, as “cornucopia of false, malicious and libelous.”





