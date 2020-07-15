The Minister of the Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has addressed the allegations of sexual harassment against him by Joy Nunieh, the former Managing Director, Interim Management Committee, IMC, of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC.





The Minister described the allegation as a cornucopia of false, malicious, and libellous allegations.





Akpabio said it was a concerted campaign of calumny deviously orchestrated by the former MD against his person.





Recall that Mrs. Nunieh had accused the former Governor of sexual and workplace harassments, pipelines bombings, secret cult activities, abuse of office, amongst others.





Akpabio spoke through a statement signed and made available to DAILY POST on Wednesday by Anietie Ekong, his Special Adviser on Media.





The Minister said he decided to react to some of the allegations especially because of the one bothering on sexual harassment.





“The Honourable Minister did not at any time, place or circumstance make any form of sexual advances to Ms. Nunieh, not even to put himself in a position or posture suggestive of sexual advances towards Ms. Nunieh, or any female staff of his Ministry or the NDDC,” the statement said.





Akpabio went on to remind his accusers that he is happily married and content with his wife, he added that he is blessed with four children, all of whom are four young women.





He also said that he has appointed several women into various high-level positions as a public office holder.





He said he had appointed a woman as “Chairpersons of Local Government Councils, Magistrates, Judges, Heads of Parastatals, Directors, Permanent Secretaries, and Commissioners and was the first Governor in Akwa Ibom State to have a female Deputy.





The Minister said he was also the first to appoint female Chief Justices of the High Court, recommended women for ministerial appointments one of whom was the Minister of Housing and Urban Development, and supported for an appointment the first female Vice-Chancellor of the only Federal University in the State etc.





He said he has always championed and still champions the cause of women and young children.”





