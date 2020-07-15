The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has cleared the air on the allegations of missing N40billion.





Nunieh on Monday raised a fresh allegation against Godswill Akapbio, Minister of Niger Delta Affairs.





Among other claims against the Minister, Nunieh alleged that Akpabio attempted to inflate the NDDC budget during her reign as Managing Director.





Nunieh disclosed that Akpabio ordered her to include some projects from the refugee commission in the budget of the NDDC.

The former NDDC boss alleged that N40 billion of NDDC funds was squandered under Akpabio’s watch.





But addressing a press conference in Abuja on Wednesday, the Minister said, “Money could have been missing in those days when they had over 300 bank accounts, but now, because of the Treasury Single Account, the NDDC now has only one account domiciled with the Central Bank of Nigeria.





“So, no money can be taken out just like that. We’re very determined to reposition the NDDC. The root of the problem has been years of corruption, endemic corruption.





“Mr. President is determined to leave a legacy that he came and cleared corruption at the NDDC. For me, I believe we will achieve that objective





“For 19 years, you can’t point at one project of the NDDC in the region, but you could point at cars and limousines of those who managed the place.





“The Federal Executive Council has approved the forensic audit and they have since started work. The forensic audit is not a witch-hunt.





“As a former governor of Akwa Ibom State and when I was the Senate minority leader in the Eighth Senate, I didn’t like what was going on there.





“They were doing things that would put things in people’s pockets. I’m not interested in that. Now, I’ll like to see completion of the East-West Road; at least, two sections have been completed.





“I’ll like to see an end to amnesty, see a place where there would be jobs for our people. I’ll like to see Niger Delta rice sold in Lagos, and also see an NDDC specialist hospital where major health problems can be solved.”





Akpabio said he is hoping to do things right so that children of the Niger Delta can get employment within the region.





