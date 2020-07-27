





NCDC warned Nigerians against unnecessary travels during the Muslim festival, scheduled for Friday.The agency warned that unnecessary travels could lead to the spread of coronavirus across the country.In a tweet, NCDC noted that such travels during the festive period could put the lives of Nigerians at risk.“#COVID19 does not spread on its own. The virus spreads when people move around.“It is important to #TakeResponsibility; avoid non-essential travel & protect yourself and loved ones this festive season.“Let’s celebrate Sallah safely,” NCDC tweeted.Meanwhile, Nigeria has so far recorded over 40, 000 COVID-19 cases.This was disclosed by NCDC latest statistics released as at Sunday night.