The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, has issued a warning to Nigerians ahead of the Eld-el-Kabir festival.
NCDC warned Nigerians against unnecessary travels during the Muslim festival, scheduled for Friday.
The agency warned that unnecessary travels could lead to the spread of coronavirus across the country.
In a tweet, NCDC noted that such travels during the festive period could put the lives of Nigerians at risk.
“#COVID19 does not spread on its own. The virus spreads when people move around.
“It is important to #TakeResponsibility; avoid non-essential travel & protect yourself and loved ones this festive season.
“Let’s celebrate Sallah safely,” NCDC tweeted.
Meanwhile, Nigeria has so far recorded over 40, 000 COVID-19 cases.
This was disclosed by NCDC latest statistics released as at Sunday night.
