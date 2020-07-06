JJ Shalanga, a supervisor at the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), has died of COVID-19 complications.





Shalanga, who was posted to Zamfara to supervise the spread and control of the disease, died on Sunday.





The deceased has reportedly been in the state since the beginning of the spread of the disease.





According to the NCDC, the state confirmed its first two cases on April 24.

Yahaya Kanoma, the state commissioner of health, said the deceased fell ill and was being taken to Yariman Bakura Specialist Hospital, Gusau, when he died.





Kanoma said it was discovered he died of COVID-19 when his samples were tested.





“His remains have been taken to his home town in Plateau State for burial,” he said.





The state has confirmed 76 cases of COVID-19 with five deaths while 71 persons have recovered from the disease.





In Benue, Godwin Achinge, the vice-chairman of the state action committee on COVID-19, also died of complications of the disease.





Sunday Ongbabo, the state commissioner of health and human services who confirmed the news, said Achinge died on Sunday afternoon at a hospital in Jos, Plateau state capital, where he was taken for treatment.





Samuel Ortom, the governor, on Saturday, said the late Achinge tested positive for COVID-19.









