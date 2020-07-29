A total of 624 new samples have tested positive for COVID-19 in 17 states and the federal capital territory (FCT).





The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced the cases on Tuesday, with Lagos recording the highest figure with 212 new infections.





Eight new deaths were confirmed in four states — two in Edo; three in Oyo; two in Delta and one in Enugu.







A total of 561 people were discharged on Tuesday, increasing the number of recoveries from 18,203 to 18,764.





Out of over 265,000 samples tested across the country, 41,804 have been confirmed positive, out of which 22,172 are active cases.

Plateau has now joined the list of states with a four-digit toll as the state has now recorded 1,016 COVID-19 infections with 34 new cases on Tuesday.





The state, which is currently working on increasing testing capacity, hit a record number of cases on Monday with 148 samples confirmed positive.





In a statement issued on Tuesday, the state, however, clarified that the figure for Monday was that of accumulated tests which were delayed as a result of non-availability of reagents.





A total of 58 health workers and 174 civil servants have so far tested positive for the virus in Plateau as well.





“You may have seen the record of yesterday’s NCDC summary which showed that Plateau has 148 cases. I wish to clarify that these are accumulated results which were delayed because of the shortage of reagents at the NVRI lab in Vom. They are not results of a single day please,” the statement read.





“So far, the total health workers affected are 58 (10 doctors, 15 Nurses, 3 CHEWs, 2 J/CHEWs, 3 pharmacist technicians, 4 laboratory scientists, 1 lab technician, 1 record clerk, 1 watchman, and 14 cleaners).





“Following the directive by the Governor that all staff of Ministries and MDAs be screened, we have so far conducted tests for 4,422 staff of 54 MDAs with 174 of them testing positive. The tests are continuing.”





