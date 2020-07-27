



The Nigerian Government has announced an extension of the N-Power batch C online application by two weeks.





The online application process, which commenced on June 26, 2020, was scheduled to close on Sunday, July 26, 2020.





However, the Government revealed that the extension is to enable interested youths to register.





The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq announced on her Twitter handle, @Sadiya_farouq on Sunday night.





The tweet reads: “One month after the portal opened for Batch C applications, we are happy to announce that we have received over 5m applications underlining enthusiasm for the programme.





“In a bid to extend the opportunity to all Nigerians and ensure it is truly inclusive, the portal will close at midnight on August 8th, 2020.”





