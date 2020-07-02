 ‘My name was used without consultation’ — Agbakoba distances self from new political movement | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
Thursday, July 02, 2020
Olisa Agbakoba, a senior advocate of Nigeria (SAN), says he is not part of a new political movement known as the National Consultative Front.

The formation of the movement was announced in a communique on Wednesday.

Agbakoba was listed alongside Ghali Na’abba, a former speaker of the house of representatives; Femi Falana, human rights lawyer; Obadiah Mailafia, ex-deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), and Oby Ezekwesili as members of the movement.

Others are Abubakar Umar, Jibo Ibrahim, Chidi Odinkalu, Shehu Sani, a former senator; Remi Sonaiya, former presidential candidate.


The movement said it is “aimed at driving reforms” in the country.

But in a series of tweets on Thursday, the SAN said he was not consulted so he is not part of the movement.

“Dear all, my attention has been drawn to a widely circulated story that I am part of a new political movement known as the National Consultative Front,” the lawyer tweeted.

“Without prejudice to the need for such a political movement, I want to place it on record that I was not consulted and so I am not part of the National Consultative Front.”




