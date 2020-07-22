





The revered Pastor had earlier caused a stir after advocating women-men submissiveness in marriage. He had said that Foluke, his preacher wife, still cooks for him even in the midst of her busy schedules.On Tuesday the clergyman took to his Twitter page to share a photo of himself with David Oyedepo, founder of the Living Faith Worldwide, while speaking on friendships and alcohol consumption.Adeboye also recounted how he lost his close friends after giving up alcohol consumption.“Before I became born again, I had friends with whom I drank alcoholic wines. Then, I met Christ and my lifestyle changed. When my friends visited, I served them non-alcoholic drinks.“And before long, they realized that things were different, and withdrew from me. It was painful to lose my friends then, but I let them go because I didn’t want them to drag me back to the world.“Today, God has replaced those friends with a lot of brothers and sisters all over the world. I have made new friends who have helped me in my walk with God.“It’s this kind of friend you should have, friends who’ll draw you to God, challenge you to pursue your dreams, pray with you when you are down, and whose positive impact will be evident to all.“I must warn you that such friends are not many, but even if it is only one of such you can find, he/she is better than a hundred others who would pull you down.”