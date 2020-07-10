





The gospel artiste who used to be the toast in the gospel scene, due to his hit song ’Mo like Jesu gan’ , has opened up on the challenges he had to endure.Speaking in an Instagram live show with Nigerian rapper and media personality, Bouqui, Dekunle said one of his former band member used his cloth for diabolic purpose.“I left Nigeria in 2011 and my former band member who also happens to be my P.A, called me six years after the incident happened. A man I picked up while I was driving Uber, told me one of my band boys was behind my woes. I didn’t believe him because the guy is someone who gets something done for me.So I decided to call him on phone. When he picked my call, he started crying saying I should forgive him. He said indeed God is with me. He said he used my cloth to do certain diabolic things. I have forgiven him. I saw two major Nigerian artistes (a gospel and secular artiste). God showed me everything they did to destroy me”.Going down memory lane, Dekunle recalled how his performance at the popular gospel music concert ‘The Experience’ was a disaster.“I was invited for ‘The Experience we rehearsed for almost 21 days. However at the day of the event a lot went wrong. We got there and couldn’t sound check because they said we got there late. During my performance, I saw people that were not part of my band, backing me up.All the musicians didn’t remember everything that we rehearsed.It was a disaster”.