





Current Tottenham manager, Jose Mourinho, has been described by his former player Wesley Sneijder as a complete football gaffer who knows what he wants for his team.There is no doubt about the fact that Jose Mourinho is one of the best football coaches in the world considering his achievements since he started his coaching career. When he was at Inter Milan, Jose Mourinho achieved incredible successes winning the League title and even the Champions League.Wesley Sneijder who was among the players that played under Jose Mourinho at Inter Milan has stated that the Portuguese is a man who made his own laws and players loved it. The former Dutch footballer enjoyed active playing time under Mourinho at Inter Milan in which he won five titles during his four years in Italy.Sneijder's best season at Inter Milan was 10 years ago when the club won the Champions League, Coppa Italia and Serie A title at San Siro.The 36-year-old added that Jose Mourinho made life easy for all the players at Inter Milan to the extent that they were all allowed to dress the way they like.Jose Mourinho also succeeded in the Premier League most especially when he was handling Chelsea, winning the topflight title.