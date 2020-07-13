Former Acting Managing Director of Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Joy Nunieh on Monday raised a fresh allegation against Godswill Akapbio, Minister of Niger Delta Affairs.





Nunieh alleged that Akpabio attempted to inflate the NDDC budget during her reign as Managing Director.





She made the disclosure while appearing on Arise Tv, on Monday.





Nunieh disclosed that Akpabio ordered her to include some projects from the refugee commission in the budget of the NDDC.





She said: “Akpabio wrote me to put a list of projects from the refugee commission in the budget of NDDC. Refugee commission is another federal government commission for IDPs.





“How do you tell me to put some of their projects in the NDDC budget when we have so many things to do in the Niger Delta? How do you explain that?”





Nunieh had accused Akpabio of removing her from office because she refused to do his alleged fraudulent bidding.





Reacting, the minister claimed that the former NDDC boss had character problem.





