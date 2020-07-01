





The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Federal Ministries of Aviation; Finance, Budget and National Planning; Water Resources as well as Justice are to make presentations at the meeting.Other Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) expected to make presentations to the Council include Ministries of Water Resources; Works and Housing; Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and Nigeria Customs Service (NCS).The Vice-President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari and the National Security Adviser (NSA) to the President, retired Maj.-Gen. Babagana Monguno.NAN observed that about seven cabinet ministers joined the president at the Council Chamber for the virtual meeting while other ministers are participating directly from their respective offices in Abuja.