Friday, July 31, 2020
Inter Milan are optimistic of convincing Lionel Messi to leave Barcelona next year, by tabling an ‘astronomical offer’, according to Marca.

Messi is out of contract in 2021 and is believed to be unhappy with life at the Nou Camp.

This follows a series of behind-the-scenes rows and Barca’s disappointing campaign.

Inter are now looking to capitalise on the situation and hope they can lure Messi to the San Siro in the next 12 months.

The Serie A giants are willing to offer Messi a deal worth €260 million (£235m) over four years.

It would push Messi’s net earnings above that of rival Juventus forward, Cristiano Ronaldo.




