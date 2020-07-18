Nigerian singer, songwriter, and dancer, Akinmayokun Awodumila, popularly known as May D, has joined Davido Music World Wide, DMW label.







May D, who parted ways with PSquare and Jude Okoye in 2013, made this known on his Instagram page on Saturday.





He wrote, “My New Family, I’m So Excited ! PROBLEM #DMW #30BG #CONFAMENT 🚨🚨 .”





