Ambassador Zindzi Mandela, daughter of the former South African leader Nelson Mandela, is dead. She was aged 59.





She died on Sunday night at a hospital in Johannesburg. The cause of death has not been disclosed.





She is survived by her four children Zoleka, Zondwa, Bambatha and Zwelabo and her husband Molapo.

Her death was confirmed by her son Bambatha.









He posted a photo of his late mother on Instagram, with the caption:“Lala ngo xolo Madlomo”, which translates to English as “Sleep in peace Madam”.









