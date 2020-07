6. To curb this spiral of violence and reach a lasting solution, a Mission of five (5) Heads of State went to Bamako on Thursday 23July 2020. This mission comprised of H.E. Mahamadou IssoUFOU, President of the Republic of Niger, current Chairperson of ECOWAS Authority; H.E. Nana Akufo ADDO, President of the Republic of Ghana; H.E. Alassane OUATTARA, President of the Republic of Cote d’lvoire H.E. Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria; H.E. Macky SALL, President of the Republic of Senegal. The Mission met the President of the Republic of Mali, H.E. Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, as well as the main stakeholders such as the M5-RFP Strategic Committee with their Spiritual Leader, the Presidential majority in Parliament, and civil society leaders. The mission indicated to all the stakeholders its vision for a necessary and quick way out of this crisis.