Attorney-Genral of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), has said he did not purchase a N300 million house for his son.





Malami, in a statement on Saturday by his spokesman, Umar Gwandu, called the allegation a blatant lie.





“Who is the vendor of the purported house bought for the son of the Minister in Abuja at N300m? Where is the so-called mansion located in Abuja? Where are the title documents?”, he quipped.





Malami stated: “God knows that I did not purchase any house for him in Abuja. Not even a rented house was secured for my son in Abuja, because he has no plan to live in Abuja”.





The minister also said the claim that he hired private jets for the son’s marriage was preposterous.





Reacting to footage of the event,Malami insisted that it took place under strict observance of the protocols and guidelines of the Presidential Task force on COVID-19. insisted that it took place under strict observance of the protocols and guidelines of the Presidential Task force on COVID-19.





“It is important to note that the wedding fatiha took place in Kano on Saturday, 11th July, 2020 in the morning.





“Any other activity before or after the wedding fatiha is not connected with the marriage, and we therefore, disassociate ourselves from it in its entirety”, the statement added.





