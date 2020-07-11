



Some lawyers in Lagos have commended the suspension of Mr Ibrahim Magu, the Acting Chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), by President Muhammadu Buhari over alleged corruption.





In an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Friday, the lawyers said the suspension reinforced the principle that nobody could be above the law.





They asserted that Magu’s suspension would enable free and fair investigations into the allegations levelled against him.





Magu is currently being investigated by a presidential panel over allegations of corruption.





President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday approved Magu’s suspension as acting chairman of the EFCC.





Mr Chibuikem Opara, a lawyer at the Justification Law Firm, Ikeja, said the president took a good step in suspending the EFCC acting chairman to show his commitment to the fight against corruption.





“One good thing about Magu’s suspension is that it reinforces the principle that nobody is above the law.





“The revelation herein is that this has shown the level of corruption in the country.





“A situation where the chairman of an anti-corruption agency is enmeshed in corruption allegations does not speak well of the country,” Opara said.





He advised that the action not stop at the level of suspension.





“If he is found culpable, he should be charged to court,” he said.





Mr Ogedi Ogu, a lawyer at the Source Chambers, Yaba, Lagos, told NAN that Magu’s suspension was expected, considering the weight of allegations against him.





“It is interesting that his investigation is being carried out by the same government that appointed him to show non-tolerance to corruption by the government.





“It also shows that nobody is above the law. If there is an allegation against the holder of an office, it is expected that an investigation is launched.





“It is an unfortunate situation to have the head of an anti-corruption agency enmeshed in corruption allegations,” Ogu said.





He urged the Federal Government to ensure the conclusion of the investigation.





Ogu also advised that the era of EFCC media trial should end by ensuring Magu’s prosecution if indicted.





According to him, this is another test to show our commitment as a nation interested in the war against corruption.





“There is no other apt opportunity than now,” Ogu said.





Another Lagos-based lawyer, Mr Emmanuel Ofoegbu, said, “Magu’s suspension is proper so that the allegations against him could be fairly and freely investigated.





“The president has proven that he is totally committed to fighting corruption no matter who is involved”.





