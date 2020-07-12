



Ayodele Fayose, former governor of Ekiti state, says allegations levelled against Ibrahim Magu, suspended acting chairman of the Economics and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), should be fully investigated.





Magu was arrested on Monday and whisked to the presidential villa in Abuja where he was grilled by a panel set up by President Muhammadu Buhari to probe the EFCC.





The suspended EFCC boss is being probed over allegations of gross misconduct.





Magu was suspended by the president and has since been replaced by Umar Mohammed, director of operations at the agency.





In a series of tweets, Fayose, who is being investigated by the EFCC, said all the recovered loot Magu was alleged to have diverted must be “re-recovered”.





He also alleged that most of the properties seized by the EFCC, under Magu, were bought by his cronies, including some “so-called human rights lawyer”.





He said the investigation must also reveal all the beneficiaries of the seized properties and loot.





He added that Magu, if found guilty, should not only be removed but must also face prosecution alongside those who benefited from “his crime”.





“There must be a full investigation into the sales of properties seized by the EFCC under Magu. Those recovered loots that were re-looted must be re-recovered,” Fayose tweeted.





“The probe must not be just to achieve the sole aim of removing Magu from office. Nigerians must know beneficiaries of the seized properties and how they were sold because most of these properties were bought by associates of Magu, including some so-called human rights lawyers.





“These human rights lawyers were his promoters and today, they are the ones defending him because they know that if this investigation goes deeper than just looking for what Magu did wrong so as to remove him from office, their dirty secrets will be revealed for Nigerians to see.





“This investigation must not end up as their usual paddy-paddy arrangement. It should not end up as a tool just to remove Magu because removing him will not be enough, the loots already ‘relooted’ must be ‘re-recovered’ and those who ‘relooted’ the loots brought to book.





“Also, those holding money and properties in trust for Magu as well as those who must have helped him to launder money must be revealed.”





The EFCC is prosecuting Fayose for allegedly collecting N2.2 billion from the office of Sambo Dasuki, former national security adviser (NSA), for his governorship election in 2014.









