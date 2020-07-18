The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has raised concerns over the ongoing probe of Ibrahim Magu, suspended acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.





PDP’s National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan said Magu’s indictment and his probe may be a move to ensure Senate clears him as substantive Chairman of EFCC.





Ologbondiyan raised the concern while faulting Magu’s lawyer, Wahab Shittu for allegedly hinting on the possibility of reinstating his client.





In a statement he signed, the PDP spokesman said: “The PDP wonders if Magu’s counsel is now informing Nigerians that the activities of the Presidential Panel, as well as the indicting memo by the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, are all drama to facilitate Magu’s clearance at the Senate.”





Magu was suspended by a presidential panel probing the activities of EFCC under his leadership.





The Justice Ayo Salami-led committee had suspended Magu, following indictment by the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami.





Malami, in a memo to the presidency had accused Magu of corruption, insubordination, relooting of loots, mismanagement of loots among others.





Following the indictment, Magu was picked and detains for days but was eventually released.





Against the backdrop of his suspension, EFCC picked its Director of Operations, Mohammed Umar as Magu’s replacement, pending the appointment of a substantive chairman or possible reinstatement.





