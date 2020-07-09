



The Arewa Youths Consultative Forum, AYCF, has described the era of the suspended acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu as the worst.





AYCF President-General, Yerima Shettima said Magu strived on propaganda.





Speaking with Daily post, Shettima also lamented that EFCC under Magu witch-hunted those perceived to be opposition of the government.





According to Shettima: “Yes, we have seen it to be a case of selective justice, there are so many drama going on and to an exten that Magu is witch-hunting perceived opposition. EFCC has not really met the standard compared to what was obtained during the era of Lamorde that did not go into much propaganda but you could feel the action compared to Magu.

“Lamorde was one of the best we had then followed by Ribadu but this is one of the worst of it.





“The attention of the social media was strong on this one and once an issue arises, the media gives him a very good cover which is not good.”





A presidential committee is currently investigating the activities of EFCC under the leadership of Magu.





The investigation had led to his suspension as acting Chairman.





Magu was accused of corrupt practices and insubordination by the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami.





The suspended EFCC boss was alleged to have been unable to account for billions of recovered loots.





Following his suspension, the anti-graft agency had picked Mohammed Umar to head the Commission in the absence of Magu.





