Human Rights activist and former lawmaker, representing Kaduna Senatorial Zone, Sen. Shehu Sani, has mocked the suspended acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu for refusing to sleep in a holding cell.





Shehu Sani, while reacting to the widely circulated report that Mr. Magu defied sleeping in the cell as provided by the law, said it was wrong for Magu not to obey the law.





In the report, the embattled acting chairman of EFCC, reportedly shunned the cell of the Force Criminal Investigation Department, FCID and turned the mosque in the premises of the police headquarters as his abode where he was said to have spent his fourth night.

On his Facebook page on Saturday evening, the Senator who is also currently on the EFCC list said: “When they took me to their cell, the inmates respectably said that I should sleep in the mosque, but their now embattled Boss said no to sleeping in the mosque, so I slept in the cell.





“I just read somewhere that he refused to sleep in the cell and went to sleep in the Mosque of the FCID. It is wrong to sleep in the Mosque. He should be returned to the cell.”





