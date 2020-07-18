Ibrahim Magu, suspended acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has promised to cooperate with the presidential panel probing the anti-graft agency under his watch.





President Muhammadu Buhari had set up a panel to look into allegations of corruption and abuse of office levelled against Magu.





He was arrested on July 6 and whisked to the presidential villa in Abuja where the panel headed by Ayo Salami, former president of the court of appeal, sat.





Magu was detained at area 10 force criminal investigation department (FCID) until he was released on Wednesday.





In a statement on Friday, Wahab Shittu, Magu’s counsel, said the suspended EFCC boss is not contemplating legal action against the government.





Shittu said had accepted the probe because he knows no one is above the law.





He, however, appealed to Nigerians to leave their minds open till the end of the probe.





“Our client appreciates the efforts of the Buhari Administration in its commitment to the war against corruption including the ongoing probe being undertaken by the Hon justice Salami investigation panel,” the statement read.





“Our client undertakes to cooperate fully with the Salami panel by making available to the panel formal response to the allegations against him in the social media platforms and Newspapers since he has not been formally served with copies of the allegations against him by the panel.





“Our client strongly appeals for a fair- minded probe proceedings against him including an open mind by the Nigerian people until the probe process is completed.”





Shittu said Magu would not be a part to any “derogatory remark” against the incumbent administration.





“Our client acknowledges the widely respected integrity of Mr President and chairman of the probe panel, Hon Justice Ayo salami (Rtd) and is hopeful that the truth in his case will ultimately prevail,” the statement read.





“Our client urges Nigerians and the international community to continue to support the current administration’s quest to rid our society against graft.





“Our client takes his current travails with philosophical calmness without bitterness in the belief that no one is above the law, that no matter how big anyone is, the law is bigger. Our client will NEVER be a party to any derogatory comments against this Administration which he considers himself to be an integral part of, and the President he respects so much.”





