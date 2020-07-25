





Malami said this on NTA’s ‘One-on-One’ programme on Friday night while reacting to questions from the host, Cyril Stober.The AGF stated that the probe of the suspended EFCC Chairman, Ibrahim Magu, was evidence that no one was above the law.Responding to a question on whether the probe was to settle personal scores, the Minister of Justice said he wasn’t the one probing the EFCC rather it was the Presidency that set up a panel to investigate the commission.On whether the probe of the EFCC wasn’t a blow to the anti-corruption war, Malami said, “I wouldn’t like to be pre-emptive of the panel put in place by the President relating to an agency but within the context of the first leg of the question as to whether setting up a panel to look into the activities of an anti-corruption agency is a blow or a plus, I think to my mind, it is indeed a plus.“It goes on to establish the tradition which this government is known for; a tradition of no fear or favour as far as investigating corruption cases or allegations are concerned. So, to my mind, it is indeed a plus that reinforces and re-establishes a tradition by which the government of President Muhammadu Buhari is known, re-established to the effect that no allegation of corruption can be swept under the carpet. So, it is indeed a plus and not a blow.”The Presidency had suspended Magu and about 11 other top officials of the EFCC including the Secretary to the Commission, Ola Olukoyede.The EFCC under Magu is alleged to have been unable to account for the interest accrued to recovered loot of N550bn.The suspended EFCC boss is also accused of buying a property in Dubai worth N570m.Magu, who was detained for about 10 days by the police before his release, has, however, denied all the allegations levelled against him.Attempts by the suspended EFCC boss to defend himself before the panel have, however, proved futile.